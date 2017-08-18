SOCCER

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho.

The offer is believed to have been in excess of 120-million Euro for the Brazil midfielder.

Last night Barca’s general manager Pep Segura had said they’re close to signing Coutinho.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he doesn’t need another new signing this summer.

The club’s already brought in Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says they WILL be bringing in new players before the end of the transfer window.

They’re being linked with a 42-million-pound deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez.

Pochettino won’t comment on that – but says fans shouldn’t worry about being the only Premier League side yet to make a signing this summer.

Diego Costa says Chelsea are pricing him out of a move back to Atletico Madrid.

The striker – speaking to ESPN in Brazil – says his agent’s told him the Premier League club are asking for too much money.

He’s not wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Costa says he’s been offered “several” other moves – but he wants to decide where he goes next.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s laughing off the latest comments http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mrprice.mp3

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says they don’t want or need to sell Jonny Evans – after rejecting an offer from Manchester City.

It’s thought it was worth 18-million-pounds.

But Pulis says he can’t rule out a deal being done for the Northern Ireland defender – if they get the right price.

Scotland winger Stuart Armstrong’s agreed a new deal at Celtic.

He’s signed a two-year contract at the Premiership champions.

Armstrong’s been at the club for two-and-a-half years.

He moved from Dundee United in 2015, in a deal with Gary Mackay-Steven worth 2-million-pounds.

Aberdeen have been fined over 9-thousand-pounds after crowd trouble in their Europa League qualifier in Cyprus earlier this month.

They’ve also been punished for not sending stewards to travel with fans for the game against Apollon Limassol.

That’s needed as part of UEFA rules.

The Scottish Premiership side lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

One of the closest rivalries in football looks like it’ll be given a bit of breathing space.

Scottish Premiership side Dundee have begun the process of getting planning permission for a new stadium on the edge of the city.

Right now, their Dens Park ground’s only two-hundred yards up the same street from Tannadice – home of rivals Dundee United.

The plans are for a site in Camperdown – a ten minute drive away.

Everton have been charged by European football’s governing body after their fans threw objects during last night’s 2-nil Europa League play-off game with Hajduk (pron: HIGH-DUK) Split.

Crowd trouble caused a temporary stoppage to their first-leg match at Goodison after away supporters fought with stewards.

The Croatian side that have been punished more heavily, receiving four different UEFA charges.

The Ireland women’s university football team have opened up their World University Games campaign with a scoreless draw against Mexico.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is through to the last-16 of the Paul Lawrie Match Play golf in Germany

The Wicklow man’s beaten Sweden’s Lars Fahbring 4-and-3.

BOXING

Floyd Mayweather has revealed he has promised his children that his August 26 fight with Conor McGregor will be his last.

The undefeated 40-year-old will fight for the 50th time as a professional when he faces McGregor at light-middleweight at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Mayweather twice announced his intention to retire after defeats of Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton in 2007, and insists he also saw his most recent fight, against Andre Berto in September 2015, as his last.

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says it was a ‘massive disappointment’ when he heard that Wladimir Klitschko was opting to retire instead of facing him in a rematch.

He defeated the Ukranian at Wembley in April to unify the IBF and WBA titles.

Joshua says the details are not yet confirmed for his mandatory IBF defence against Kubrat Pulev.

SAILING

Annalise Murphy has confirmed that she’s withdrawn from next week’s Laser Radial Women’s World Championships.

The Olympic silver medallist sustained a knee injury when she capsized in her most recent race three-weeks ago.

Murphy says she’s ‘devastated’ to miss the Worlds but insists that her long-term goal of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is more important.

EVENTING

The Irish eventing team are in seventh place of 13 teams following the dressage phase at the 2017 European Eventing Championship.

Ireland are on a combined score of 135.20 penalties, just under 25 penalties off the bronze medal position.

Sarah Ennis is best placed individually in 14th with Austin O’Connor 31st, Michael Ryan 51st and Joseph Murphy 67nd.