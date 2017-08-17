GAA

Tipperary official Fergal Horgan will take charge of this year’s All Ireland hurling final meeting of Waterford and Galway.

Horgan’s already refereed this year’s Munster final, as well as Kilkenny and Wexford’s Leinster semi final.

He will be the first Munster-native to referee an All Ireland final since 2010.

SOCCER

Barcelona’s start to the season goes from bad to worse.

Luis Suarez has been ruled out for up to five weeks with a knee injury.

The Uruguayan forward was taken off late in last night’s Super Copa defeat to Real Madrid.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is through to the second round of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay in Germany following a comprehensive 6-and-5 victory over Australia’s Nathan Holman.

He’ll play Jens Fahbring in round 2 as he defeated fellow Swede Johan Edfors 2&1.