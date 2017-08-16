SOCCER

Gylfi Sigurdsson has completed his medical at Everton with no issue.

The Icelandic midfielder is set to join the Toffees from Swansea for 45-million pounds.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says only the paperwork for the move remains to be completed.

Arsene Wenger expects Alexis Sanchez to make his Arsenal return against Liverpool next week.

The Chilean missed the Gunners’ Premier League opener against Leicester due to an abdominal injury, and remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Stoke City.

The 28 year old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer.

He has just one year remaining on his current contract, but Wenger says there has been “no progress” on a new deal.

TENNIS

Kei Nishikori is the latest top-10 player who’s been forced to end his season early.

But the world number nine’s hoping to avoid surgery on a torn tendon in his right wrist.

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka won’t play again this year either.

ROWING

Ireland will send a ten-strong squad to the World Rowing Championships which get underway in Florida next month.

Olympic silver medalists Paul and Gary O’Donovan will compete again the lightweight men’s double sculls.

While their Skibbereen clubmates Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan will have eyes on a medal in the lightweight men’s pair.

Half of the travelling party eminate from Skibbereen, with Denise Walsh going in the lightweight women’s single sculls.