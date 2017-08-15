Hurling

Waterford’s players, management and fans face an anxious wait for the Referee’s report from Sundays All Ireland semi final.

During the game Austin Gleeson appeared to pull the helmet off Corks Luke Meade however he was not sent off.

Retrospective action is possible depending on what the Referee’s report contains.

The Irish Examiner report that Referee James Owens has told the Central Competition Control Committee that he was satisfied with how he Officiated the game meaning Gleeson may escape sanction



In Gaelic football

Ciaran Mc Keever has confirmed his inter county retirement.

The 34 year old joined the Armagh panel in 2003.

In a statement Mc Keever thanked manager Kieran Mc Geeney and wished him and the Armagh squad all the best in 2018.

CRICKET

A short time ago Ireland were 103 for 1 in the first innings of their Intercontinental Cup match with the Netherlands at Malahide.

Ed Joyce remains top scorer with 43-runs.

The visitors won the toss this morning, and elected to put Ireland in to bat.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers will look to close the gap to the Europa League places with victory away to Limerick in the SSE Airtricity Premier this evening.

While a win for Sligo at home to Bray would see them climb out of the relegation zone.

Both games have 7.45 starts.

***

Liverpool’s bid to make the Champions League group stage begins tonight – without star player Philippe Coutinho.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in Germany to face Hoffenheim in their play-off first leg.

Kick off is at 7.45.

***

The English Football League will follow the Premier League in having discussions with clubs next month about closing the summer transfer window before the season starts.

If both competitions pass the idea, all top four divisions in England would have an earlier deadline in future.

Several managers believe it would help alleviate speculation about their players.

But European clubs could still make signings until their own deadline.

GOLF

Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system – including a powerful painkiller – when he was arrested for driving under the influence in May.

A toxicology report found he’d also taken an anxiety drug, one for sleep and another called THC – which is a chemical found in marijuana.

The 14-time major winner pleaded guilty to reckless driving – and has been receiving treatment to manage his medications.

He’s not played competitive golf since February – and had a fourth back operation in April.