SOCCER

Southampton’s owner says she’s entered into a partnership with a Chinese businessman – who it’s understood now owns 80-percent of the Premier League club.

In a letter to fans, Katharina Liebherr says she’s built a “close relationship” with Jisheng Gao.

It’s thought he’s invested 210-million-pounds at St Mary’s – but the move won’t result in any big changes for now.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s been banned for five matches – after shoving the referee when he was sent off against Barcelona last night.

The forward scored in Real Madrid’s 3-1 Super Cup first-leg win – before being booked for taking his top off, and then getting a second yellow card for diving.

He’ll miss the second leg, and the start of the Spanish league season.

RUGBY

Ulster are close to adding Australia international Christian Lealiifano on a short-term deal.

The Brumbies out-half will provide cover for Paddy Jackson, who has been relieved of his playing duties as he deals with ongoing legal issues.

Lealiifano has 19 Wallabies caps to his name, and only returned last month following a battle with leukemia.

Aussie Rules World Cup

Both the Irish men’s and women’s national Australian Rules Football teams are three victories from three outings at the 2017 AFL International Cup currently being played in the state of Victoria, Australia. This is the sixth AFL International Cup, a tournament for all Aussie Rules playing nations outside of Australia, with this edition seeing 18 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams competing from all over the globe.

The women’s team, the Alfa Irish Banshees who won the 2011 tournament and were runners-up to Canada in the last edition in 2014 have been impressive to date with wins over USA Freedom, the European Crusaders and Papua New Guinea Flames. These wins mean they top their pool and now play Great Britain Swans in Tuesday’s semi-finals in Royal Park, Melbourne. If they can overcome the British they will then play their Grand Final in the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon prior to the Carlton v Hawthorn men’s AFL game that could also feature several Irish players including Derry native Conor Glass.

The Banshees have been impressive in their games to date with a mixture of Irish and Australian based players taking to the ovals. In their ranks is the only non-Australian woman playing in the women’s AFL league, Laura Duryea (nee Corrigan) originally from Cavan. Laura wears the late Jim Stynes number 11 for Melbourne Demons and has been impressive in defence to date. Former county Down ladies Gaelic footballer Clara Fitzpatrick has also played an important role in the ruck and she could join Duryea in the women’s AFL next season.

The Irish Warriors, the men’s national team have also been impressive to date. After a hard fought opening day victory over tournament favourites Papua New Guinea, they then recorded wins over France and old rival Great Britain to set up a tilt at the Grand Final to be played in the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground next Saturday prior to the Geelong v Collingwood men’s AFL game.

On Tuesday they need to beat New Zealand Hawks who are also three wins from three, to guarantee a Grand Final for the third consecutive International Cup. Notable performers for the Warriors so far include former AFL listed Padraig Lucey who spent two seasons with Geelong Cats. A fellow Kerryman, Michael Finn who is acknowledged as one of the best club footballers in Australia, has been influential, especially in defeating the Great Britain Bulldogs on Saturday. Eligibility rules mean no current AFL listed Irish men can play in the competition.

CYCLING

Nicolas Roche has been confirmed to take part in the Vuelta a Espana (PRON: vwell-ta ah ess-pan-yah) which gets underway this weekend.

He’s part of a nine-man BMC team.

Roche is one of two Irish riders in the field, with Conor Dunne part of Cork’s Aqua Blue team.