BOXING

Michaela Walsh was won a gold medal at the EU Boxing Championships.

She defeated her German opponnent in the 54 kilogram division.

ATHLETICS

Brendan Boyce has been forced to pull out of the 50km walk at the World Athletics Championships tomorrow due to injury.

The Donegal native has suffered a hamstring tear, meaning Rob Heffernan will be the sole Irish athlete in the event.

Usain Bolt races at a major event for the very last time this evening as he goes in the final of the 4-by-100 metre relay.

Also in the evening session is the final of the 5,000 metres, featuring 10,000 metre winner Mo Farah.

SOCCER

Chelsea’s Premier League title defence is off to a terrible start.

They had two players sent off in a 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Huddersfield’s first game back in the top flight for 45 years ended in a 3-nil win at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool conceded in injury time to draw 3-all with Watford.

Returning Everton striker Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in their 1-nil victory over Stoke.

West Brom beat Bournemouth by the same score – while Southampton against Swansea finished goalless.

Rangers were reduced to 10-men as they went down to a 3-2 defeat at home to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell had three of their players sent off in a 4-1 loss at St Johnstone.

Managerless Hearts secured a 1-nil victory against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen were 2-1 winners over Ross County, while Hamilton beat Dundee 3-nil.