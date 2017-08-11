SOCCER

It’s Day 3 of The Galway Cup.

The Elite Plate Semi-Final saw Kerry play Waterford at 4.45

Padraig Harnett has more details………….

Stoke have completed the permanent signing of Bruno Martins Indi for 7-million pounds from Porto.

The defender’s signed a five-year contract – after spending the last season on loan at the Premier League club.

He’s not eligible to play in their season opener at Everton tomorrow – as he wasn’t registered in time.

RUGBY

Ulster have confirmed that Charles Piutau (PR: Pea-ut-ow) will join Pat Lam’s Bristol at the end of the coming season.

The versatile All Black made 23 appearances for Ulster last term, scoring nine tries.

Despite the impending move, Piutau says he’s determined to finish his Ulster career on a high.

BASKETBALL

The Irish under-18 basketball team have the chance to write their names in the history books this evening.

They take on Israel in the quarter-finals of the European ‘B’ Championships – hoping to become the first Irish underage side to reach a major international semi-final.

Tip-off at Tallaght is at 6.15pm.

ATHLETICS

There’s no Irish interest on Day Eight of the World Athletics Championships in London, but some visitors to Irish shores have been doing well.

Here’s Will Downing:………..