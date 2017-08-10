GAA

Kildare minor hurling manager Martin Boran says preparations have not gone well ahead of Saturday’s Minor ”B” Hurling Quarter Final with Kerry.

The Lilywhites players are in championship action with their clubs at present but he still welcomes the competition in general.

The sides meet at 2pm in Dr Hyde Park and Boran says he still has some players available from last year’s team…….

The GAA have cancelled a number of tickets for the All Ireland Football semi final meeting of Tyrone and Dublin.

Some tickets for the game appeared on secondary selling site Seatwave for above cost price.

The GAA have asked such sites to remove any tickets they may have listed, and urged supporters not to buy tickets from unauthorised sellers.

Meath official David Coldrick will take charge of that meeting of Dublin and Tyrone on August 27th.

While Maurice Deegan will referee Kerry’s semi final with Mayo the week before.

Deegan black carded Lee Keegan in last year’s All Ireland final replay.

ATHLETICS

There’s one Irish athlete in action at the World Championships in London this evening.

Dublin’s Siofra Cléirigh-Buttner makes her debut at a senior global championships when she lines up for the 800-metres heats just after 8pm.

The men’s 200-metres final is the highlight on tonight’s programme.

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they don’t need to sell players – following Barcelona’s interest in signing Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan club have had a bid of 90-million pounds for the Brazilian turned down.

Klopp says it doesn’t matter how much they offer as he intends to keep their best players.

These Liverpool fans speaking outside Anfield agree with him…………….

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says talks to bring Swansea midfielder Gylfi (pron: GILL-FE) Sigurdsson to Goodison Park are still going on.

Some reports had suggested negoatiations had broken down.

It’s understood Everton have already had a 40-million-pound bid for the Iceland international rejected.

Koeman insists progress is being made………..