SOCCER

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has confirmed Jonathan Walters is fully fit for Sunday’s hugely important World Cup qualifier with Austria.

The striker missed training mid-week as a precaution, but took a full part in this morning’s session at Abbottstown.

There are no other injury worries, with David McGoldrick the only absentee after he pulled out of the squad earlier in the week.

Keane says he'll be looking for 100 percent commitment from the team that takes to the field

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United after the Europa League winners opted not to take up the option to extend his contract by a year.

The striker scored 28 goals for United following his move last summer but his future was thrown into doubt by a season-ending knee injury in April.

John Terry has also been confirmed as a free agent after leaving Chelsea while Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero are all among those released by Manchester City.

Middlesbrough have appointed Garry Monk as their new manager.

The former Swansea player and boss takes over after recently leaving Leeds.

Monk will try to lead Boro from the Championship back into the Premier League following relegation this season.

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates says the club has ‘no intention’ of selling England goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer.

Butland missed most of last season through injury but returned to play in the Potters’ last five games and kept two clean sheets.

Blackburn head coach Tony Mowbray has signed a new two-year contract after meeting with the club’s owners in India.

He’s been given their backing to guide them back to the Championship, following the team’s relegation to League One last season.

Mowbray has the option of extending his deal by another year.

The details of the upcoming EA SPORTS Cup semi-finals have been confirmed with both games to be played on Monday August 7th.

Reigning League of Ireland champions Dundalk travel Galway for a 4pm kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park.

While it’s a 7pm start for the meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Premier Division leaders Cork at Tallaght Stadium.

TENNIS

Britain’s Andy Murray has failed to reach the final of the French Open.

The world number one lost his last four clash with Stan Wawrinka in five sets – going down 7-6 3-6 7-6 6-7 1-6.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal is next up at Roland Garros, as he takes on Dominic Thiem in the other semi-final.

RUGBY

Hooker Jamie George says it’ll be a great moment when he makes his first start for the Lions tomorrow.

He’s one of a number of changes for the match against Crusaders in Christchurch – as Warren Gatland’s team look to bounce back from Wednesday’s surprise defeat to the Blues.

Irish players Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Furlong and Conor Murray also start.

George says it's simply been a case of waiting his turn

MOTORSPORT

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna is being headed by Hayden Paddon, who is 7.9 seconds ahead of Juho Hanninen.

Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle crashed out of the event this morning.

Kerry’s Rob Duggan won stages 4 and 6 of the Junior category and is 5th overall after 7 stages.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton has set the fastest time in first practice ahead of Sunday’s Canadian F1 Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver finished ahead of championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who was second.

GOLF

Gary Hurley looks set to miss the cut at golf’s Lyoness Open in Austraia.

He’s 5-over after 17 holes of his second round with the cut currently projected at two-over.

Felipe Aguilar shot 70 today to build a two shot clubhouse lead at nine-under.

BOXING

Billy Joe Saunders’ world title defence next month’s been cancelled after his opponent was arrested in New York.

Avtandil Khurtsidze was taken into custody for alleged links to organised crime.

The Georgian was due to fight Saunders for the WBO middleweight belt in London, but has been told he can’t leave the US.

CRICKET

Surrey plan to turn the Kia Oval into England’s largest cricket ground in time for the 2023 Ashes series.

New plans will see the Oval’s capacity rise from 25-and-a-half-thousand to 40-thousand over the next six years.

Lord’s is also set for a major overhaul with the complete re-development of the Nursery End and Pavilion End.

HORSE RACING

Champion trainer Willie Mullins has won almost every prize in British and Irish National Hunt racing but tonight seeks a major prize in the United States on the Flat that has never before been won by a European trainer.

The Leighlinbridge-based handler saddles two runners in the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup on the eve of the final leg of the prestigious Triple Crown at Belmont Park.

Recent Punchestown Champion Hurdle winner Wickow Brave represents Mullins as well as last year’s Galway Hurdle victor Clondaw Warrior, who is owned by the Act Da Wag syndicate which includes Gillian Walsh, wife of jockey Ruby Walsh; Aine Casey, wife of retired-jockey David Casey; Tamso Doyle and Aisling Lawlor.

Mullins has called upon some of the leading US riders for his two-pronged assault on the Belmont Gold Cup (off at 10.46pm Irish time) with this year’s Kentucky Derby winning rider John Velazquez booked for Clondaw Warrior and Javier Castellano set to partner last year’s Irish St Leger winner Wicklow Brave.

The Irish champion trainer said: “Both horses travelled over well. They worked on the track and everything’s fine with them.”

Ruby Walsh will be travelling to the New York venue to support the runner his wife and friends co-own before jetting to France to partner Shaneshill in the €370,000 Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil in Auteuil on Sunday.

Shaneshill will be attempting to give the Closutton team a fifth victory in the race and on the same card will be represented by recent Punchestown Grade 1 scorer Bapaume and facile Balinrobe winner Dandy Mag in the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil.

Ruby Walsh will ride Bapaume whilst Paul Townend will partner Dandy Mag.

Teenage jockey Shane Prendergast has been brought out of an induced coma following a fall in Tipperary last weekend.

He had been in the coma at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore since a fall in a point-to-point event in Ballingarry on Sunday.

Turf Club medical officer Adrian McGoldrick says Prendergast will have surgery on fractures to his T6 and T7 vertebrae.