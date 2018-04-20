Evelyn Kelly née Rowen, Páirc na Dún, Tralee

Reposing at her daughter Jackie Rutledge’s home in Caherwisheen, Tralee tomorrow Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Service will take place in St. John’s Church, Ashe Street, Tralee on Sunday at 2:30pm. Private cremation will follow. Donation is lieu of flowers, if desired to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.