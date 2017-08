Kerry’s John Evans is the new manager of the Wicklow Senior football team.

The Killorglin man and former Tipperary and Roscommon boss takes over from Johnny Magee.

Evans, who’s agreed a 3 year deal, will put his management team together in due course.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s John Sugrue is set to be the new manager of the Laois footballers.

Sugrue has seen his name put forward for ratification by the Laois County Board for their vacancy.