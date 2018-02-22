Eurythmics & Annie Lennox – The Definitive

Jury discharged in Tralee Circuit Court trial of former garda accused with possession of...
The jury has been discharged in the trial of a former garda accused with possession of child pornography at Tralee Circuit Court. John McHugh of...
Call for establishment of Dingle and Killorglin local electoral areas within South and West...
Dingle and Killorglin should have their own local electoral areas within the South and West Kerry Municipal District. That's according to former Fianna Fáil council...
Judge orders man convicted of sexually assaulting girl to stay out of North Kerry
A judge has ordered a man who sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl to stay away from North Kerry. The 57-year-old man was convicted of two...
