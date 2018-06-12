European Transplant Games – June 11th, 2018

Stephen Byrne, who’s from Tralee, and Emma O’Sullivan, who’s from Glin but works in Listowel, are part of Transplant Team Ireland which will take part at the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships which gets underway in Sardinia on Sunday.

