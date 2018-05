Kerry householders are being encouraged to recycle any old or unwanted electrical items.

The European Recycling Platform (ERP) is hosting a drop off event for electrical household items with a plug or a battery until 4 o’clock today at the Supervalu Carpark in Ballybunion.

ERP is also running an event tomorrow at Tralee Mart from 10am to 4pm.

Non-electrical items will not be accepted.