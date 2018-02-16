Euromillions Winner in Kerry

Deirdre spoke to store manager at Reeks Centra in Killarney, Kieran Culloty, about the shop selling a €330,000 Euromillions winning ticket and Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley spoke to some customers in the store
Tralee Flood Relief Scheme among Kerry projects identified for funding in Project Ireland 2040
The Tralee Flood Relief Scheme is among the Kerry projects identified for funding in plan. Minister of State, Brendan Griffin, says Project Ireland 2040 will...
Man who had cannabis and e-tablets for sale given suspended sentence
A man who admitted possession of cannabis and e-tablets worth around €8,400 for sale or supply in Tralee has been given a suspended sentence. Hubert...
Killarney robbery accused says he believed complainant would put explicit photos of him online
A 27-year-old man accused of robbery says he believed the complainant was going to put explicit photos of him online. Jason Coffey of Fossa, Killarney...
Call from the Dáil – February 16th, 2018
Michael O’Regan joins Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today to discuss the latest happenings in the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_call.mp3
Kerry County Council removes posters for pro-life meetings – February 16th, 2018
Chair of Kerry Pro-Life, Cllr John Joe Culloty FF spoke about the removal by the council of posters for pro-life meetings. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_kcc.mp3
Rebutting Frank McDonald’s views on one off houses – February 16th, 2018
David Buttimer, retired economist disagrees with Frank McDonald’s analysis. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_frankmac.mp3