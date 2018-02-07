Eugie Kerrisk, 7 Sliabh Sluachra Estate, Gneeveguilla and late of Gortshanafaffa, Currow

reposing on Wednesday at his home from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care at University Hospital Kerry.
Council refutes claims it’s to blame for Moyvane land line problems
Kerry County Council has refuted claims that it's to blame for land line problems in Moyvane. Eir say they've a cable fault in the area,...
27 patients on trolleys at UHK
27 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's up from 22 patients yesterday. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation 580 people...
Information sought about child burials at Bessboro Mother and Baby Home
Information is being sought from the public about a mother and baby home in Cork. The Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation has made...
Landowners along North Kerry Greenway to be updated on developments
Landowners living along the North Kerry Greenway are to be updated on its development. Surveys have begun on the section of the Great Southern Trail...
Kerry County Councillor calls for safety measures to be introduced in Killorglin
A Kerry County Councillor has called for safety measures to be introduced on a Killorglin Street. Councillor Michael Cahill brought a motion to the recent...
Wednesday Badminton Results/Fixtures
C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 5, Castleisland v Annuscaul at 8.15pm. Munster Premier Men's League Castleisland v Lakeland Cork at 8.45pm.
Lunchtime Sports Update
LADIES GAA Kerry are injury free for Round 3 of the Lidl's ladies National Football League clash with Monaghan. The Kingdom overcame Mayo last weekend...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures/Results
Lee Strand Academy Girls Division 1: St Pauls 8, St Annes 20; Senior Womens Division 2, Horans Health Stores v Cahersiveen , at Lixnaw...