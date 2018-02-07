Eugie Kerrisk, 7 Sliabh Sluachra Estate, Gneeveguilla and late of Gortshanafaffa, Currow

reposing on Wednesday at his home from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care at University Hospital Kerry.

