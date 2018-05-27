Eugie Creagh, Ballinoring, Clash East and The Ballymac Bar, Boherbee, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Parish Church on Tuesday morning at 11:30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus, Cork and The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please.