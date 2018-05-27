Eugie Creagh, Ballinoring, Clash East and The Ballymac Bar, Boherbee, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Parish Church on Tuesday morning at 11:30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus, Cork and The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please.
Ras Tailteann Concludes For Kerry Riders
Luuc Bugter has won the 2018 Ras Tailteann ahead of Cyrille Thiery by just a single second. Overall Kerry Placings: Richard Maes 38th Cormac Daly 47th Eugene Moriarty...
Kerry Lose To Cobh In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Cobh Ramblers have beaten Kerry in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. A single goal settled the tie.
Kerry Downed By Dublin In Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Semi
Kerry are out of the Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Championship. They lost 3-11 to 3-5 to Dublin in the last four. Imelda Roche reports Kerry manager...
GAELIC GAMES Tipperary have staged a monumental comeback to earn a draw in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash against Cork. Trailing by 1-15 to 1-6...
Lee Strand U-14 County Championship Cup Mid Kerry 1.15 East Kerry 5.13 Castleisland District 5.18 Feale Rangers 3.08 Eoghan Ruadh 4.13 Tralee District 4.10 Plate South Kerry 3.21...
