Eugene ‘Eugie’ Scannell, Lissivigeen, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 14th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard, Killarney.