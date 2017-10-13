Eugene Casey, Killowen, Kenmare

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

