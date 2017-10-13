reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired to St. Vincent de Paul.
Eugene Casey, Killowen, Kenmare
Kerry Rugby Preview
It’s the opening weekend of the European Champions Cup. Tomorrow, Kerry clubs also in action. Jay Galvin reports
Friday Colleges GAA Results
Kerry Colleges GAA Dunloe Cup ¼ Final Tralee CBS 0-8 St Brendan’s Killarney 3-17 Munster Colleges GAA U15 C Football Causeway Comprehensive 2-5 Patrician Academy Mallow 3-18
New Inter County Role For Former Kerry Keeper
Brendan Kealy is the new goalkeeping coach of the Offaly Senior footballers. The former Kingdom netminder links up with recently appointed Offaly manager, fellow Kerryman...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes Sergio Aguero can play some part in tomorrow's Premier League clash with Stoke. The striker suffered a broken rib...
