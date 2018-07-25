Eta Bode, Stradbally, Co. Kerry.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her home in Stradbally tomorrow Thursday (July 26th) from 5pm.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR