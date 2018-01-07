Estate agents expect house prices to continue to rise this year in Kerry.

It is predicted there will be an increase of between 10 and 15 percent across the county.

A Sunday Times Survey shows the rate of increase will vary across the country.

According to the survey, rental prices in Tralee for a three bedroom semi detached, went from 450 to 750 euro in just two years.

Nationally house prices are expected to increase by an average of 8 percent.

However the paper’s Linda Daly, who compiled the report, says there are some developments that could dampen estate agents expectations: