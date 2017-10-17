The ESB says it’s making ‘good progress’ in restoring power to Kerry customers, who were left without electricity following yesterday’s storm.

While 2,400 customers in the South Kerry area will still be without power tonight, an ESB spokesman says every effort is being made to have this rectified tomorrow.

Area Manager with ESB Networks in the county, Ger Deenihan, says a small number in South Kerry will have power restored tonight, while most affected customers in north Kerry have already had power restored.