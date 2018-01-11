ESB offers grants to Kerry community groups near Mount Eagle Wind Farm

Community groups around Brosna in North Kerry are being urged to apply for funding as part of ESB’s Wind Farm Community Fund.

The money will be given to organisations within 8km of the Mount Eagle Wind Farm in Brosna, as the ESB makes grants available to communities close to their wind facilities.

This is the fourth round of funding for those in the locality of Mount Eagle; since 2014 it’s committed to invest over €15,000 in 12 projects.

The application process for the current round of funding remains open until the 16th of March.

For further information on the community fund, visit: http://www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/