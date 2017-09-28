ESB Networks to use Dingle as demonstration town to test ‘smart electricity’

ESB Networks is to use Dingle as a ‘demonstration town’ to test how the operation of ‘smart electricity’.

The Irish Independent reports the €4 million project will include the installation of high-tech equipment including solar panels, vehicle charging points and battery storage.

The project aims to examine how the grid copes with additional demands for power and how it could ‘heal itself’ after outages by transferring power to homes from other lines.

The project also aims to assess the impact of extreme weather often experienced on the Dingle Peninsula, on the system.

More details will be revealed at the launch of ESB Networks’ Innovation Strategy today.