ESB Networks say issue with supply in South West Kerry should be resolved shortly

People living in the Cahersiveen and Portmagee areas who are experiencing some outages should find their supply restored within the next half hour (1.40pm).

ESB Networks say the problems some customers are experiencing has nothing to do with a planned outage today for parts of mid and South Kerry

This was postponed because ESB Networks are not able to access the land in Glencar with machinery as it is impassable due to the recent bad weather.

Denis Cambridge of ESB Networks explains what’s been happening in the

Cahersiveen and Portmagee areas.