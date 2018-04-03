ESB Networks launches major pilot project in Dingle

A major project is being launched in Dingle today which will see technologies being rolled out to future-proof the electricity network for homes, business and farms.

ESB Networks selected the Dingle Peninsula to run a pilot project for the delivery of smart electricity; works will be taking place over the coming two-and-a-half years.

The technology aims to deliver an electricity network to facilitate Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon future.

Those who are interested in taking part will have to opt-in.

Managing Director of ESB Networks and Kerry native Marguerite Sayers says she has no concerns about the safety of the technology being trialled.

She explains why Dingle was selected: