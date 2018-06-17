Ernie Lehane, Connolly Park and late of Pembroke Street, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

