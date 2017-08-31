EPA says efforts need to be made to ensure high quality of Kerry’s waterways

Efforts need to be made to ensure there’s no further deterioration in water quality in Kerry.

That’s according to scientific officer with the EPA, Matt Craig, who was speaking after the publication of the EPA Water Quality in Ireland 2010 to 2015 report.

It’s the first full six-year assessment of the quality of our waterways, taking in rivers, lakes, estuaries, coastal waters, and groundwater.

There’s been a decline in the number of rivers considered pristine, with just 21 nationally reaching the mark between 2013 and 2015, compared to more than 500 in the late 1980s.

Areas along the west and south west have traditionally had waterways with the highest quality, but these areas are showing the greatest decline in this latest report.

Matt Craig says Kerry still has a high number of waterways in good and excellent condition, but they need to be looked after: