EPA investigates possible pollution in Sneem Estuary

Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating reports of possible pollution in the Sneem Estuary

Following local reports of possible raw sweage in the water last Wednesday and Thursday the authorites were notified.

Sneem Waste Water treatment plant was upgraded a number of years ago and is up river from the site of the suspected pollution.

Local resident Richard Tindale took several pictures and a sample of the water over two days after observing the deteriorating water quality in the estuary at high tide on wednesday

Irish Water and the EPA sent inspectors to the site on Friday morning.

Irish Water confirmed to Radio Kerry that it is investigating the water quality and said that it and Kerry County Council are satisfied that there has been no unauthrorised discharge from the waste water treatment plant over the time period.

It said regular sampling takes place at the outfall from the plant and that all monitoring results to date this year have been fully compliant with regulations for the discharge of wastewater.

The company said it will continue to work with Kerry County Council, the EPA and other relevant bodies to monitor the situation and ensure that the plant continues to operate normally and meet regulations.

A spokesperson for Irish Water confirmed that Kerry County Council is looking into the possiblity of an algae bloom.

Algae blooms can occur when temperature and or nutrient levels rise in a body of water. Nutrient levels can be increased due to Waste Water discharge or agricultural fertiliser run off.

The EPA have told Radio Kerry that they are continuing with their investigation of the incident in Sneem.