Eoin O’Connell, Manor Grove, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday (Jan 7th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Build for Life c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Niamh Ní Bhaoill – Tríd an Lionsa
Labhraíonn Marian Ní Fhlaithearta le stiúthóir agus léithreoir Niamh Ní Bhaoill ón Aniar TV atá lonnaithe sa Daingean mar gheall ar an sraith nua...
That’s Jazz – December 27th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/DEC_27_JAZZ.mp3
Saturday Supplement – December 30th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/DEC_30_SATSUPP.mp3
Irish Favourites – December 31st, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/DEC_30_IF.mp3
Saturday Supplement – December 23rd, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/DEC_23_SS.mp3
Latest Sports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
The Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League returns this weekend. The opening game is tonight. Reporting is Padraig Harnett
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Go In Search Of President’s Cup Final Place
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin tonight go in search of a place in the Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final. They take on Neptune at Neptune Stadium from...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY All four provinces have named their starting sides for tomorrow's interprovincial derbies in the Guinness PRO14. Johann van Graan has made 10 changes to his...