Eoin O’Connell, Manor Grove, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday (Jan 7th) from 3pm to 5pm.  Removal at 5pm to St John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Build for Life c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.

