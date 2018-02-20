Eoin Downing, Derryrush, Kilmackillogue, Lauragh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Lauragh Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

