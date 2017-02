Eoin Brosnan is out of Dr. Crokes All Ireland Club Semi Final with Corofin on Saturday.

The former Kerry footballer has failed to recover from a calf injury which he recently picked up at training.

Apart from Brosnan, Dr Crokes will be at full strength for the 4pm clash at The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry thanks to MD O’Shea’s Park Road, Killarney.