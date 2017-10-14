Entries Sought For St Mary’s Christmas Basketball Blitz

St. Mary’s Basketball club has put out the call for entries to the 48th annual Christmas Blitz.

The blitz will commence on December 26th and will run for five days catering for team from national school upwards including all grades of KABB competitions categories right through to national level.

Closing date for entries is October 30th and those who are interested in entering a team or individuals who would like to play on a team are asked to contact tournament director Donal O’Connor 0876984941, Club chairman Maurice Casey 0876228257, senior secretary Fiona O’Connor 0868553764, call to Gerdie at Vincent Murphy sports for a booking form or email [email protected]