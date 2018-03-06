Entries invited for Gradaim Gnó Chiarraí – Irish in Business Awards in Kerry

Businesses around county are being invited to enter the Gradam Gnó Chiarraí – the Irish Business Awards in Kerry.

The awards have been established in recognition of Kerry businesses that are developing the use of Irish as part of their daily business.

Members of the public are also free to nominate a business in four award categories: retail, – which is sponsored by Radio Kerry, as well as tourism, the service industries and other companies.

Oifigeach na Gaeilge with Kerry County Council Roibeárd Ó hEartáin said all businesses are welcome to enter.