Entrepreneurial spirit honoured at Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards

The 3rd annual Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards took place last night at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel in Tralee.

Organised by Margaret Kissane, publisher and editor of Connect Magazine, the awards celebrate entrepreneurial success of women who own and manage businesses in Kerry.

Several award were presented on the night.

Tralee’s Máiread Fernane received the Community Champion Award, sponsored by Radio Kerry.

Other recipients include Anne Foley who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Most Inspirational Business Woman Caroline McEnery and Rising Star Leonie Flaherty.