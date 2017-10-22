Entrance to Listowel Town Park to be widened to alleviate traffic

The entrance into Listowel Town Park is to be widened to alleviate traffic.

Kerry County Council says a feasibility report is currently being prepared for safety improvement works to Bridge Street, Listowel.

This report will be finalised by the end of the year and submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The council proposes to widen the entrance and feels this should alleviate blockages which regularly occur when cars are entering and exiting the park.

The local authority was responding to questions from Cllrs Aoife Thornton and Jimmy Moloney.