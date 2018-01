Enterprise Ireland is reporting strong job creation by its client companies in Kerry.

There was a 7% increase in the number of jobs created by businesses supported by the agency last year, up 319 to a total of 4,866.

Nationally, over 19,000 new jobs were created in 2017 by companies supported by the Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally.

Regional Director with Enterprise Ireland, Jerry Moloney says companies in Kerry are performing well.