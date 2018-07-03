Enterprise Ireland CEO says Fexco is role model for other companies in rural Ireland

The CEO of Enterprise Ireland says Fexco is a role model for other companies in rural Ireland.

The global payments firm has announced 175 new high-skilled jobs coming on stream at its Killorglin headquarters over the next three years.

The fintech company, which was founded in 1981, now employs over 2,300 people in 29 countries; there are around 1,000 staff members in Killorglin.





CEO of Enterprise Ireland Julie Sinnamon, who attended today’s announcement, says Fexco is among only 4% of companies it works with that have a workforce over 250 people.

She says Fexco is a role model for other companies to show what is possible in rural Ireland:

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, who was also present for the announcement, paid tribute to the McCarthy family and the Fexco team for the contribution they have made to Kerry: