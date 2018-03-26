Enjoy a night at the OsKaRs with Kilcummin and Glenflesk GAA clubs 29th of March at the INEC Killarney

Enjoy a night at the OsKaRs with Kilcummin and Glenflesk GAA clubs this Thursday 29th of March at the INEC Killarney. 7 films shown, oskars presented on the night. Tickets €25 available from local outlets and the INEC. Dress code smart casual

