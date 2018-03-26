Enjoy a night at the OsKaRs with Kilcummin and Glenflesk GAA clubs 29th of March at the INEC Killarney

Enjoy a night at the OsKaRs with Kilcummin and Glenflesk GAA clubs this Thursday 29th of March at the INEC Killarney. 7 films shown, oskars presented on the night. Tickets €25 available from local outlets and the INEC. Dress code smart casual
Man who lost his life after crash on Tralee to Fenit road named
A man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit road has been named. 23-year-old Luke Gleasure from The Kerries West, Tralee, died...
Exhibition on West Kerry volunteer Tomás Ruiséal opens at Dingle Library
An exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the death of West Kerry volunteer Tomás Ruiséal opens tomorrow Monday at Dingle Library. Born in Baile na...
Kerry receives additional €75,000 for flood defence works
Kerry has received an additional €75,000 for flood defence works. Following on from the announcement of €600,000 to two projects in the county during the...
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3