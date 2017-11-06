Enhanced Local Link bus services for South Kerry

Kerry Community Transport Service, Local Link Kerry, has announced an expansion of its services for the Iveragh Peninsula.

The enhanced service will serve areas such as Ballinskelligs, Castlecove, Dromid, Kells, Portmagee, Valentia, Caherciveen, Glenbeigh and Killorglin and is being provided with the support of the National Transport Authority.

Operations Manager with Local Link Kerry, Alan O Connell, said that the service will support greater connectivity for the local population, but it’s also hoped to continue the service into the tourist season.

Mr O Connell said that some routes have been designed to provide door to door collections in more rural areas.

Further details of the new services are available on www.locallinkkerry.ie