English Springer Spaniel is missing from the Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee

A Brown & White English Springer Spaniel is missing from the Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee area since last night. Dog is wearing a collar with name tag ‘Sally’ and is micro-chipped.  Any information please phone 087 2361070

