England Name Team To Face France

England prop Joe Marler will start his team’s Six Nations opener against France on Saturday – after recovering quickly from a leg he broke last month.

Elliot Daly’s been picked on the wing ahead of Exeter’s Jack Nowell for the start of the grand slam champions’ title defence.

With Maro Itoje at flanker, Northampton’s Courtney Lawes and Wasps’ Joe Launchbury make up the second row.

Former Leinster centre Ben Teo’o is among the replacements and will make his Six Nations debut if introduced.

England team to face France: Mike Brown; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley (captain), Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury; Courtney Lawes; Maro Itoje, Tom Wood, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Jamie George, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Teimana Harrison, James Haskell, Danny Care, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton’s back in the starting 15 for their Six Nations opener in Italy on Sunday.

His return is one of five changes to the side that beat South Africa in November.

Gareth Davies is replaced at scrum-half by a fit-again Rhys Webb.

Scott Williams plays at centre instead of 86-cap Jamie Roberts, who has to settle for a place on the bench.