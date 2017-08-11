Humpback whales who visited Kerry waters in 2013 seen off coast this week

Two humpback whales – who first visit Kerry four years ago – have been seen off our coast this week.

The whales tagged HB-IRL-15 and HB-IRL-83 were recorded bubble netting off the Blasket Islands.

Skipper Mick Sheerin of MarineTours.ie his crew encountered the endangered species with their distinctive fins on Monday of this week and again yesterday.

Amazingly the same two whales were encountered on exactly the same date in August 2013 and on August 13th in 2016.

Common dolphin and minke whales are also in abundance at the moment off the Blaskets.