Enda Kenny in South Kerry to unveil monument to Colonel Patrick Quinlan in respect of Siege of Jadotville

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is in South Kerry today to unveil a monument to Colonel Patrick Quinlan in respect of the Siege of Jadotville.

The ceremony was due to take place on Com an Chiste Pass, but due to fog and weather conditions has now been moved to the Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville at 12.30

In 1961 Colonel Patrick Quinlan and a number of Irish soldiers were involved in the Siege of Jadotville in the Congo as part of a United Nations peace-keeping mission.

Colonel Quinlan from South Kerry led the Irish ‘A’ Company, 35th Battalion – their company was attacked and besieged by a much larger force.

Despite being heavily outnumbered, no Irish troops were killed – but when they returned to Ireland, they found themselves ostracised and treated as cowards.

On June 13th, in one of his final acts as Taoiseach Enda Kenny announced that medals will be awarded in relation to the Jadotville action – it’s understood the award of a posthumous medal to Colonel Quinlan is in the pipeline.