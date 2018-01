A former Taoiseach says he will be exploring the possibility of bringing the Annals of Inisfallen to Kerry as part of a temporary exhibition.

The manuscript which chronicles medieval history in Ireland were written by the monks of Inisfallen Island in Killarney.

The document is currently housed in the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Enda Kenny was recently inducted into the Order of Inisfallen and said he would be travelling to the UK to view the manuscripts: