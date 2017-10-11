Enable Ireland Kerry Services Lip Sync Event this Saturday at the Ballyroe Heights Hote, Tralee.





Enable Ireland Kerry Services Lip Sync Event takes place this Saturday at the Ballyroe Heights Hote, Tralee. Tickets are €15 and can be purchased from this year’s contestants, at Enable Ireland Buildings, Edward St. or Oakview village or on the night at the hotel.  Doors open at 7.30pm. First act 8pm.

