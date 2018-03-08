Employee and employers’ views sought at meeting of Low Pay Commission in Tralee

The Low Pay Commission is to host its next meeting at Institute Technology Tralee’s North Campus.

The forum provides an opportunity for employees and employers to have their say on the minimum wage rate.

The Low Pay Commission is an independent body established to advise the Government on the appropriate rate of the National Minimum Wage, examining the rate on an annual basis.

Employees on the minimum wage, and employers paying the minimum wage, are invited to attend the Commission from 7-9 next Wednesday evening (March 14th) and from 11-1 next Thursday (March 15th).