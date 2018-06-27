Emotional Impact of Stroke – Baile Mhuire Tralee June 29th

Emotional Impact of Stroke’ by Dr Anna O’Sullivan HSE Psychologist at Kerry Stroke Support Group Friday June 29th in Baile Mhuire Day Centre Tralee at 11.15am.Contact 087-3586451

