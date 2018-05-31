Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s lawyer says HSE’s failure to admit liability is a source of “genuine torment”

Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s lawyer says the HSE’s failure to admit liability for an alleged misdiagnosis is a source of “genuine torment” to her.

In response, the HSE’s barrister told the High Court his client felt it was being pushed into an admission before the case is fully investigated.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna wasn’t in court today but her barrister Patrick Treacy told Mr. J Kevin Cross that she was seeking damages as a result of an alleged misreading or misdiagnosis of a cervical smear test.





He said the HSE’s failure to make a “substantive admission of liability” was very hard to explain to the terminally ill mother of five and was a source of “torment and anguish” to her.

With the permission of the court, he addressed a number of issues but denied making political statements.

Patrick Hanratty for the HSE said it was “unfair” to publicly make such comments before the case has been fully investigated.

Mr. J Cross intervened at one point and suggested it would be more appropriate to make those comments on the steps outside the court.

Given the urgency of the case and the terminal prognosis for Ms. Mhic Mhathúna, a hearing date of June 29th was set today.