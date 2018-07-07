Emma Mhic Mhathuna urges those affected by Cervical Check scandal to continue to fight

Emma Mhic Mhathuna has urged those affected by the Cervical Check scandal to continue the fight.

The Ballydavid resident and mother-of-five is terminally ill, following errors in the Cervical Check system.

Campaign group ‘Standing4Women’ called for immediate Government action over delays to the review, which is being conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally.





They organised protests across the country earlier today to raise awareness of the issue.

Speaking at today’s protest in Tralee, Ms Mhic Mhathuna says the review of smear tests needs to be changed and redirected, and she termed the investigation the ‘Scallywag Review’.

She gave this advice to those affected.

The Ballydavid resident claims the “penny hasn’t dropped for the government” in relation to the Cervical Check scandal, and neither has “any penny dropped into her account” following an award of €7.5 million.

Speaking to over 100 supporters today, Ms Mhic Mhathuna said she intends to levy a 7% fine on the government for each day she’s made wait to be paid.

Before departing to go on holiday with her children, she thanked local people for their support.